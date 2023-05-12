Linda Yaccarino resigns from NBCUniversal: is she the new Twitter CEO?

Linda Yaccarino has resigned from her role as the Head of Global Advertising at NBCUniversal effective immediately.

Report: Yaccarino will take over as the CEO of Twitter

That stock market news arrives only a day after Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet that he has finally hired a new Chief Executive for Twitter as Invezz reported here.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks.

While he did not name the mystery woman, CNBC’s Julia Boorstin just reported citing sources that Yaccarino was in advanced talks to take on the top role at Twitter.

Musk also said yesterday that he will remain with the social network as its executive chairman and CTO. Shares of Tesla Inc are in the green this morning following his announcement.

What makes her a suitable fit to lead Twitter Inc?

Elon Musk bought Twitter last year for about $44 billion. Under his leadership, the platform has taken a significant hit to its core advertising business.

To that end, Yaccarino could be a great fit as the top boss considering the wealth of connections she has with top marketing and advertising executives.

Also on Friday, NBCUniversal named Mark Marshall – its president of ad sales as the interim chairman of advertising and client partnerships. Last month, NBCUniversal ousted Jeff Shell as its Chief Executive following complaints of sexual harassment from an employee.

Shares of NBCUniversal parent company Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are slightly down on Friday.