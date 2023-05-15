Best FTSE 100 stocks to watch this week: Vodafone, BT, Burberry

The FTSE 100 index rose for the third straight day ahead of the important corporate earnings from the UK. The index, which tracks the top blue-chip companies in the UK, jumped to a high of £7,800, a few points above this month’s low of £7,687. Here are the top FTSE stocks to watch this week.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone (LON: VOD) is one of the top FTSE 100 stocks to watch this week. The shares have retreated in the past seven straight days and is hovering near the lowest level since April 6. The Vodafone share price has crashed by over 31% from its highest point in 2022.

Vodafone is a troubled giant whose key segments, especially in Germany. There are three things to watch when the company publishes its results this week. First, investors will watch the company’s dividend and whether the company will maintain its payout. Analysts expect that Vodafone will still maintain its dividend payouts.

Second, investors will focus on the company’s merger with Three as it seeks to create a major UK telecommunication company. Finally, Vodafone will show the impact of weaker currencies in key countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey, and India.

BT Group

BT (LON: BT.A) share price has done well this year. The stock jumped from a low of 108.65p in January to a high of 152p. This means that the shares have jumped by 41% this year. Therefore, the stock will likely react to the upcoming results on Thursday.

There are three things to watch when the company publishes its financial results this week. First, traders will watch the impact of inflation on the company’s profitability. The most recent data showed tht the country’s inflation jumped to more than 10% in April. BT Group has solved this inflation challenge by linking its prices to inflation.

Second, the market will want to see more details about the company’s upcoming pension review, which I wrote about here. Finally, the BT share price will react to the headline revenue and profitability metrics.

Burberry

Burberry (LON: BRBY) has been one of the best-performing FTSE 100 companies this year. The Burberry share price has jumped by more than 77% from the lowest level in May last year. This price action is in line with that of other luxury goods companies like LVMH, Richemont, and Kering.

Burberry stock will react to the company’s earnings, which will be released on Thursday. Analysts and investors will watch on the company’s revenue, profitability, and its performance in China. As we wrote here, luxury goods companies have been in a strong growth this year, helped by the recovery in China.

The other top FTSE 100 companies to watch this week will be Land Securities, British Land, Imperial Brand, and Experian.