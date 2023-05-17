Shares of Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) lost nearly 4.0% in extended hours even though the multinational reported market-beating results for its third financial quarter as supply constraints continued to ease.

Cisco stock down on orders decline

The tech stock is taking a hit on orders that declined 23% in the recently concluded quarter. Still, CEO Chuck Robbins said in the earnings release:

Given unprecedented demand for our tech during the pandemic, sequential order rates are more informative than year-over-year rates. Our sequentials in Q3 were in general alignment with historical ranges.

On the plus side, though, Cisco raised its full-year guidance on Wednesday. It’s now calling for $3.80 to $3.82 of adjusted per-share earnings on 10% to 10.5% annualised growth in revenue. According to Cerity Partners’ Jim Lebenthal:

This [Cisco] is the ultimate steady Eddie. I’ve owned this for ten years. From price perspective, it matches the S&P 500. You have the dividend on top. I really like this for the long term.

Cisco Q3 earnings highlights

Earned $3.2 billion versus the year-ago $3.0 billion

Per-share earnings climbed from 73 cents to 78 cents

Adjusted EPS printed at $1.0 as per the press release

Revenue went up 14% year-on-year to $14.57 billion

Consensus was 97 cents a share on $14.4 billion revenue

Cisco brought in $11.1 billion in revenue from its “Product” segment and $3.5 billion from “Services” – both up versus last year and ahead of Street estimates. Its board authorised a quarterly per-share dividend of 39 cents on Wednesday.

Cisco stock is now roughly flat for the year.