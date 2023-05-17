Pantos releases Multichain token creator

Pantos has today announced the public release of the Multichain Token Creator, an easy-to-use web app allowing users to configure and deploy their own multichain tokens built on top of the Pantos Digital Asset Standard (PANDAS). Pantos will showcase the Token Creator to the public for the first time during Super Demo at the upcoming EDCON conference, scheduled for May 19-23 in Montenegro.

The multichain creator will also allow developers to configure their base token and download the contract code to extend it with their custom functionality.

Launching projects on multichain networks

Pantos’ Multichain Token Creator will make it easy for projects to launch on multiple blockchain networks thus increasing their reach without much effort and creating more opportunities for the community and the projects themselves.

That means that developers, users, and their crypto assets will no longer have to be constrained to a single chain.

Commenting about the new multichain creator, the Director of Product Engineering at Pantos, Marius Ciortan, said:

“Our Multichain Token Creator is a defining innovation in the blockchain space, offering developers and projects an effortless way to adopt a revolutionary multichain token standard that drives unparalleled cross-chain collaboration and opens up endless possibilities for the future of decentralized technology.”

The multichain token creator dramatically reduces the time and complexity of developing multichain assets; meaning developers can launch their tokens within minutes. Users, on the other hand, will have a smoother multichain experience because of the increased availability of native multichain assets through the easy token creation process.

Pantos Digital Asset Standard (PANDAS)

Besides showcasing the multichain token creator, Pantos will also be introducing the Pantos Digital Asset Standard (PANDAS) at the upcoming EDCON conference.

The EDCON conference will provide a platform for startups or projects promoting the development of Ethereum technology and its ecosystem. The Super Demo will start on the first day of the conference.