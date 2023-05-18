The Dons (DONS) price is up 568% as ecosystem activities increase

The Dons (Dons) cryptocurrency is among today’s trending meme token projects in the crypto market. The cryptocurrency is trending for its huge price surge over the past seven days.

So far, 2023 has become the year for new meme coins in the crypto world. Many back-to-back meme tokens have been launched since the start of the year and a good number of these new tokens have gained a lot of hype within the social media platforms. First, it was PEPE, then LADYS, and now DONS.

What is The Dons (DONS)?

According to the information on the project’s whitepaper, The Dons (DONS) token was developed based on the famous character from The Godfather movie Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando).

DONS was launched after the success of another Godfather-based meme token CAPO. The token claims to pay homage to the famous character “The Godfather.”

According to the whitepaper, DONS refers to itself as an ultimate mafia token. The token has so far surged to become one of the top-performing meme tokens in 2023.

The token is currently available on some decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Pancakeswap.

Why is the price of DONS rising?

Although there is no major crypto news about DONS cryptocurrency, there are a few developments believed to be behind the current Bull Run.

Starting today, The Dons team announced that people can now track their $DONS holdings on the project’s official website.

On May 16, there was also another announcement from the team saying that they would be hosting their very first AMA on May 17 from their Twitter handle. The AMA was to include guests from @theogzclub, @WombexFinance, @Kushed_Crypto, and @Bit5Official.

The Dons’ team on May 16 also announced that holders will soon be able to stake their $DONS – $BNB LPs and enjoy $KALM rewards and more DEFI benefits.