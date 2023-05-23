Just in: Exchange OKX picks France as a regional hub, seeks regulatory approval

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Recent market updates reveal that crypto exchange OKX targets France as its European regional hub. Moreover, the trading company plans to employ 100 individuals within three years. That comes as the exchange seeks to join other (74) firms that have already acquired certification from the nation’s AMF (Financial Markets Authority).

🇫🇷 We're thrilled to announce that #OKX has chosen France as our European hub & are seeking regulatory approval. 👌



🏗️ Together with the vibrant French community, we aim to foster dynamic partnerships & bring groundbreaking projects to life. 🤝



More 👉 https://t.co/KrPW89TXHO pic.twitter.com/lWk28ELPWx — OKX (@okx) May 23, 2023

The trading company has applied to become a certified DASP (digital asset service provider). Moreover, the firm’s head of global relations, Tim Byun, stated that OKX plans to establish a physical presence in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Seychelles-based exchange isn’t the only platform seeking to establish a physical base in France. In 2022, Binance joined the French digital market following is EU’s DASP authorization. CZ revealed that the leading exchange had employed about 150 individuals to operate its Paris establishment (as of September).

Byun revealed that OKX plans to employ 100 individuals within three years, targeting around 30 colleagues in the initial year. He added that he anticipates the certification procedure to take up to half a year.

JUST IN: Crypto Exchange OKX Targets France as Regional Hub With Plan to Hire 100 People — ATHCrypto (@athcryptonet) May 23, 2023

The potential approval

Receiving approval involves scrutiny of whether the firm adheres to protocols such as Anti Money Laundering. Moreover, trusted management is essential. Nonetheless, with the EU’s MiCA regulation approved early this month, it might be smooth for cryptocurrency companies with certification from one nation to gain acceptance.

Last month, the AMF announced that existing licensed firms would enjoy MiCA’s first consideration, with the licensing incorporating strict governance rules, financial stability, and consumer protection.