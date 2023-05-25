ARPA token price soaring as ARPA Network prepares for MainNet release

The price of ARPA price has been on the rise since April 12 when the ARPA Network launched its TestNet 1.0. The token has gained 203.20% in the past 30 days. The bullish trajectory momentum seems to be gathering momentum by the day as the ARPA Network gears up for the mainnet launch.

After the ARPA TestNet 1.0 launch, the team behind the project refined the network through robust retry mechanisms and bug fixes, followed by the launch of TestNet 2.0. At the moment, the BLS-TSS Network is smoothly interacting with Ethereum-Sepolia 200,000 times every day.

What is being tested with the ARPA TestNet?

ARPA Network is a decentralized secure computation network built to improve the fairness, security, and privacy of blockchains.

Early developers can leverage TestNet to quickly develop and build dApp prototypes on the network using the provided API by deploying smart contracts on the public Ethereum testnet.

The TestNet can be used by developers building decentralized voting systems, multi-party computation tool that preserves privacy, decentralized access control tool for shared resources, signature middleware for secure atomic swaps, decentralized and privacy-preserving identity management system, and Random Number Generator for projects of lotteries, gaming, or token distributions.

Before launching the testnet, the team first built its BLS Threshold Signature Schemes (BLS-TSS) and also published a new whitepaper towards the end of 2022.

ARPA Network aims to serve blockchain-agnostic infrastructure that creates on-chain BLS threshold signatures for several use cases including secure wallets, decentralized asset custody, random number generators, and cross-chain Bridge among others.

When is the mainnet launch expected to take place?

According to the roadmap, the team is expected to launch the mainnet before the end of Q2, 2023.

In addition to the mainnet, there is the much-anticipated integration into BNB Chain and the incentivized staking program.