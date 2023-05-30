Gaming token The QWAN to go live on MEXC on 31 May

The QWAN, a new gaming token offering ecosystem participants access to decentralised community-led governance, is set to launch on the Ethereum blockchain on May 31st.

Designed to enable a decentralised economy for gamers worldwide, The QWAN is going live with the first gaming platform Banger. A press release shared with Invezz notes that the project has the support of The QWAN Foundation.

QWAN to list on MEXC and AscendEX

According to the press release, Banger will integrate QWAN and support the ecosystem’s vision of bringing a decentralised game economy to everyone. As the token goes live on Ethereum, it will also list aacross some of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry, including MEXC and AscendEX. Listing is on 31st of May beginning at 10:00 EST and will see QWAN priced at $0.15

Gamers will be rewarded via various incentives and opportunities across the ecosystem, including for earn, trading and reward from governance.

QWAN is backed by HLV

Other than The QWAN Foundation, the project has the backing of leading Web3 venture firm Horizen Labs Ventures (HLV). The firm provides Web3 advisory and solutions ro multiple industry players, including Yuga Labs, The Sandbox, and Animoca Brands.

Commenting on the launch and its significance in the gaming ecosystem, HLV founding member and SVP of Business Development Rohan Handa said:

“We are excited about QWAN and its potential to positively impact and shape game economies, powering new utilities and a community-led governance that can appeal to existing Web2 gamers…With the gaming token being adopted and integrated by the Banger platform, we believe QWAN can onboard the next wave of users to Web3 and push the gaming industry forward.”