Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON: BME) gained as much as 10% on Wednesday even though it reported weaker-than-expected profit for fiscal 2023.

Why is B&M stock up today?

In fiscal 2023, the multinational noted a 7.0% decline in its adjusted EBITDA to £573 million ($709.92 million).

The U.K. stock is still trending up because the management expressed confidence that the aforementioned metric will improve in the new financial year.

Comparable sales in the United Kingdom, they also revealed, were up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis in the first nine weeks of fiscal 2024. The update was sufficient for JPMorgan to reiterate its “overweight” rating on B&M stock.

The investment bank sees upside in the British firm to £5.45 a share that suggests another 5.0% gain from here.

B&M 2023 financial highlights

Net profit printed at £348 million versus the year-ago £422 million

Revenue climbed from £4.67 billion to £4.98 billion in fiscal 2023

Consensus was £376.7 million and £4.97 billion, respectively

Ended the financial year with £724 million in net debt

On Wednesday, the board also declared 9.3 pence per share of final dividend. The full-year dividend was capped at 14.6 pence a share versus 16.5 pence a share last year. In the press release, CEO Alejandro Russo said:

The long-term future looks very positive. B&M has many years of profitable growth ahead. B&M will generate cash and compound earnings growth for our shareholders . . . with a relentless focus on price and value.

Year-to-date, B&M stock is up more than 20% at writing.