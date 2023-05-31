Chainlink Labs and Tencent Cloud partner to accelerate Web3 adoption

Chainlink Labs, the developer of Chainlink (LINK), and Tencent Cloud, a leading cloud computing provider, have partnered to accelerate development of Web3.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the two companies said the partnership will combine Tencent Cloud’s infrastructure and services with Chainlink Labs’ oracle technology to help developers build more secure and reliable decentralized applications.

Tencent Cloud to support Chainlink BUILD projects

As part of the partnership, Tencent Cloud will provide Chainlink Labs with access to its global infrastructure, including its data centers, networks, and computing resources. Chainlink Labs will use this infrastructure to provide its oracle services to developers building decentralized applications.

The collaboration will focus on solutions that leverage Chainlink’s Web3 services and access to off-chain data and computation to give developers a secure and reliable infrastructure to build applications.

The partnership will also see Chainlink BUILD projects benefit from support including up to $100,000 in vouchers, product listing on Tencent Cloud’s International Marketplace and access to the company’s events such as Web3 networking, and webinars.

Commenting on the partnership, Poshu Yeung, Senior VP at Tencent Cloud International, said:

“We recognize that secure and scalable infrastructure is critical to the development of the global Web3 ecosystem, which is why we’re glad to collaborate with Chainlink Labs, a developer of Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle network. By supporting developers with decentralized services and tooling, they’re able to build more robust and advanced applications that accelerate the adoption of Web3.”

The comments were echoed by Chainlink Labs’ VP of Go-To-Market Johann Eid, who said:

“We’re excited to enter this strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, which will help support Chainlink BUILD projects and propel the adoption of Web3… Access to highly secure, decentralized infrastructure enables developers to build feature-rich applications that drive the entire space forward.”