SYS Labs to launch Rollux mainnet in June

SYS Labs has announced that the Rollux mainnet is set to launch on June 28, 2023. The revolutionary EVM-L2 scaling platform promises to deliver security, speed, scalability, and affordability, which are key components for blockchain technology’s mass adoption.

Today’s announcement follows a successful test run of the Rollux mainnet that saw the community give positive feedback about the network.

Rollux mainnet features

After years of research and development, Rollux will offer the ultimate EVM experience that the blockchain ecosystem has been craving. It is an Optimistic rollup fork, and it is designed to provide cheap, fast, and secure transactions.

The CEO of SYS Labs, Jagdeep Sidhu, while commenting about the new development said:

“Our vision has always been to bridge the gap between the existing capabilities of blockchain and the needs of users, developers, and enterprises. Rollux is that bridge.”

SYS Labs has launched several other products in past including SuperDapp, an AI-infused social platform, Pegasys, a DeFi exchange, DAOSYS, a new standard for DAO models, Luxy, an NFT platform, Pali Wallet, an easy-to-use web wallet, and Camada, a non-custodial, regulatory-compliant asset management tool for institutions and retail. All these products are designed to make the most of Rollux’s capabilities.

Syscoin Platform also hosts several partners who will be launching their products on Rollux mainnet when it goes live. Rollux will also be open for all EVM-based projects.