5 interesting statistics about Justin Sun’s Tron (TRX) crypto

Tron has emerged as one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies this year. On Saturday, TRX price jumped to a 52-week high of $0.085 even as Bitcoin remained stuck below $28,000 and Ethereum below $2,000. In this article, I will highlight a few statistics that will guide you as you invest in Tron.

Tron has a market cap of $7.5 billion

Tron is the 11th biggest cryptocurrency in the world with a market cap of over $7.5 billion. This market cap is calculated by taking its trading price of $0.085 and the circulating supply of over 90.19 billion. The only coins bigger than Tron are Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, BNB, USD Coin, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, and Polygon.

Tron has a TVL of over $7.5 billion

Another useful Tron statistics is that its DeFi total value locked stands at over $7.5 billion, making it the third-biggest chain in the industry after Ethereum and BNB Chain. The top DeFi dApps in the ecosystem are JustLend, JustStables, SUN, UniFi Staking, and SocialSwap among others. Notably, Tron has just 22 dApps in DeFi compared to Ethereum’s 808 and BNB Chain’s 606.

Tron is the second-biggest stables platform

Meanwhile, Tron, which was established by Justin Sun, is the biggest player in the stablecoin industry. Data compiled by DeFi Llama shows that it holds over $45 billion worth of stablecoins. Ethereum holds $69 billion while BNB Chain has just $5.8 billion. Other chains that have loads of stablecoins are Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, and Optimism.

There are Tron versions of the most popular stablecoins in the world like Tether, USDD, USD Coin, and TrueUSD among others.

Tron is the second-most profitable chain

There are thousands of companies in the blockchain industry. However, there are only a handful of platforms that actually make money. Ethereum is the most profitable project in the industry followed by Tron. Ethereum made $1.9 billion in the past 365 days while Tron made over $584 million.

In the past 90 days, Tron generated over $247 million. Tron makes money through transaction fees in its network. In most periods, Tron’s fees are usually much lower than those found in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Tron has over 2.2 million active users

Meanwhile, Tron is the second-most popular protocol in the cryptocurrency in the world. Data compiled by DeFi Llama shows that there are more than 2.1 million active users in the world. Ethereum has over 354k users while BNB Chain has over 1.1 million users. This strength is mostly because of its significant utility and its cheaper price vs peers.