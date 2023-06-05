Apple WWDC 2023: the Vision Pro mixed reality headset is here
- Apple announced a bunch of new products and updates at its WWDC 2023.
- Commentary from analysts/experts on Apple's much-anticipated event.
- Apple shares climbed to an all-time high of about $185 on Monday.
Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed to an all-time high as the tech behemoth kicked off its much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.
Here’s what Apple announced at its WWDC 2023
- 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chipset for $1,299
- iPadOS17 with machine-learning technology for PDFs
- Updated Mac Studio powered by M2 Max/Ultra chips
- iOS 17 with updated Phone, Facetime and Messages app
- Replaced Intel chip with M2 Ultra in a new Mac Pro
- macOS Sonoma with expanded video-conferencing
- Introduced adaptive audio in an AirPods software update
- Apple TV is now equipped with FaceTime as well
- WatchOS 10 with new apps including world clock
Apple WWDC 2023 updates arrive about a month after the multinational reported market-beating results for its fiscal second quarter. Apple shares are now up roughly 45% for the year.
Apple reveals the Vision Pro – its mixed-reality headset
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates!
