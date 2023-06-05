Apple WWDC 2023: the Vision Pro mixed reality headset is here

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed to an all-time high as the tech behemoth kicked off its much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

Here’s what Apple announced at its WWDC 2023

15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chipset for $1,299

iPadOS17 with machine-learning technology for PDFs

Updated Mac Studio powered by M2 Max/Ultra chips

iOS 17 with updated Phone, Facetime and Messages app

Replaced Intel chip with M2 Ultra in a new Mac Pro

macOS Sonoma with expanded video-conferencing

Introduced adaptive audio in an AirPods software update

Apple TV is now equipped with FaceTime as well

WatchOS 10 with new apps including world clock

Apple WWDC 2023 updates arrive about a month after the multinational reported market-beating results for its fiscal second quarter. Apple shares are now up roughly 45% for the year.

Apple reveals the Vision Pro – its mixed-reality headset

