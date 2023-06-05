Cathie Wood trimmed stake in Microsoft: here’s what she bought

PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD) has tanked about 20% in recent days – a sell-off that influential investor Cathie Wood saw as an opportunity to buy.

How many shares of PagerDuty did she buy?

Last week, the cloud company reported better than expected results for its first financial quarter. Still, the tech stock crashed after management trimmed revenue outlook citing macroeconomic concerns that were making customers more cautious in terms of spending.

But the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest remains convinced of the long-term opportunity in PagerDuty Inc.

On Friday, she bought 498,487 shares of the SaaS company for about $11.47 million split between two of her funds – the flagship Ark Innovation ETF and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF.

Versus its year-to-date high, PagerDuty stock is down more than 35% at writing.

Wood also bought Gingko Bioworks stock

The daily trade disclosure also revealed Cathie Wood to have loaded up on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) even though it last month reported a whopping 52% year-on-year decline in its Q1 revenue.

On Friday, the star stock-picker spent $1.52 million to buy 941,017 shares of Gingko Bioworks split between the Ark Innovation Fund and the Ark Genomic Revolution Fund.

The Boston-headquartered firm develops custom microbes and other biological engineering products. Gingko Bioworks stock is currently down about 25% versus its year-to-date high.

On the flip side, Wood trimmed her stake in Microsoft by 3,684 shares to make about $1.24 million late last week. She missed on the recent rally in Nvidia that materialised after the chipmaker cited “A.I.” and issued extraordinarily strong guidance for its Q2 as Invezz reported here.