Jamie Dimon is not running for office after all

Jamie Dimon – the Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) does not plan on running for president next year, the financial services behemoth confirmed on Monday.

Dimon is happy with his current role

Speaking last week with Bloomberg Television, Dimon made the following remark which sparked speculation that he might run for office in 2024.

One day, I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another.

Thereupon, Bill Ackman – the billionaire investor and hedge fund manager also dubbed now as the perfect time for the JPMorgan CEO to run for president.

On Friday, though, Joe Evangelisti, a spokesman for the bank said:

As he has said in the past, Jamie has no plans to run for office. He is very happy in his current role.

Such rumours are not new to Jamie Dimon

Ackman had also expressed confidence that Jamie Dimon could beat President Biden in a primary election.

Rumours that he may run for office, though, are not new to the JPMorgan’s top boss. In 2019, he himself revealed to have considered presidential candidacy but said he decided against it.

The news arrives more than a month after the multinational investment bank reported revenue for its first financial quarter that handily topped Street estimates (find out more).

At writing, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co are up roughly 3.0% versus the start of the year.