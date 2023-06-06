Just in: SEC sues Coinbase for operating as an unregistered broker
- US SEC sues cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase for serving as an unlicensed broker.
- SEC's move comes one day after the regulator filed a lawsuit against rival company Binance.
- Coinbase is yet to comment on the lawsuit allegations.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
The United States SEC strikes the cryptocurrency market again, this time suing exchange Coinbase. That comes one day after the lawmakers filed a suit against Binance. The Securities & Exchange Commission alleges that Coinbase has operated as an unlicensed broker.
SEC attacks Coinbase
The Securities & Exchange Commission named Coinbase and its parent firm CGI as the suit’s defendants. The regulators stated that the Coinbase Platform has operated as an unlicensed trading company since 2019, soliciting investors, handling user assets and funds, and charging transaction fees.
The suit alleged that Coinbase served crypto investors as an unregistered exchange, offering a marketplace for sellers and buyers to trade cryptocurrencies. Moreover, the securities lawmaker added that Coinbase operated as an illegal clearing agency – holding user assets in their company-controlled wallets and completing client transactions by crediting and debiting applicable accounts.
Earlier today, invezz.com reported that Coinbase Legal Officer Paul Grewal was to testify before the Congress over the new cryptocurrency bill on June 6. Meanwhile, the SEC attacked the exchange before updates from the Capitol Building meeting.
Coinbase is yet to comment on SEC’s allegations.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
Get started in crypto easily by following crypto signals & charts by pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.