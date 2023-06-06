Singapore’s Rakkar Digital achieves SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, reinforcing commitment to security and compliance

Singapore-based digital asset custodian Rakkar Digital announced in a Tuesday press release its successful attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 attestation. This solidifies its position as a trusted and reliable provider of institutional-grade custody solutions in the cryptocurrency space.

The attestation is based on the security standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria. According to the press release, this highlights Rakkar Digital’s “unwavering commitment” to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Rakkar ‘recognizes the paramount importance’ of high standards

As a leading player in the digital asset custody services sector, Rakkar Digital “recognizes the paramount importance” of operating with high standards of security and compliance. The company underwent an evaluation by an independent party to assess its controls against the rigorous trust service criteria required for SOC 2 Type 1 attestation.

The award also signals Rakkar’s commitment to protecting client assets and showcases its ongoing efforts to continually enhance security measures and compliance practices.

Rakkar’s Kung: ‘delivering a trustworthy and transparent custodian service’

Thomas Kung, Chief Information Security Officer at Rakkar Digital, emphasized the company’s mission of building trust and transparency from the start. He stated in the press release:

Our recent attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 attestation unequivocally demonstrates our steadfast commitment to delivering a trustworthy and transparent custodian service for digital assets. We remain proactive in enhancing our security and compliance practices, safeguarding our clients’ digital assets with the utmost care and diligence.

The company has plans to obtain SOC 2 Type 2 attestation in the near future, further bolstering its commitment to protecting client assets.