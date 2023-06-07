Circle Singapore granted Major Payment Institution (MPI) license
- Singapore grants Circle Major Payment Institution license.
- The certificate enables Circle Singapore to offer digital payment services.
- Circle aims to support financial technology in Singapore.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Circle revealed that its Singapore arm received a new license from the nation’s central bank on Wednesday (7 June). That comes as the USDC issues dig deep into the Asian marketplace. Meanwhile, the Major Payment Institution certificate will allow Circle to offer digital token payments.
Circle digs into the Asian market with a new license
The announcement shows the certificate from the Monetary Authority of Singapore will enable Circle to offer virtual payment services. Also, the stablecoin issuer can offer domestic and cross-border cash transfer services.
Moreover, Circle Singapore can operate Circle Account to enable institutional clients to access stablecoin’s ‘digital dollar’ USDC. Circle believes the certification underscores its massive reputation as a legit fintech company.
Further, the move shows its contributions to the upcoming internet-based financial system as a well-regulated and trusted operator. The firm promises Singapore and the Asian region transparent and regulated digital dollar currencies.
Circle pushes for global expansion
The MPI license will allow Circle Singapore to leverage its affiliates for increased innovation, expanding its services while ensuring enhanced value for stakeholders and customers.
The announcement indicated that monitored digital currencies, such as Circle’s USDC, are essential for a new generation of financial services that ensure the growth of responsible digital assets, blockchain, & web3 industries.
Circle CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire stated that Singapore is vital for the company’s worldwide expansion to ensure global economic prosperity. He added that Circle Singapore would remain dedicated to uplifting the country’s tech and financial sectors.
Get started in crypto easily by following crypto signals & charts by pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.