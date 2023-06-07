DeFiReturns v2 launches with advanced analytics for DeFi investing

In recent DeFi news, Pods, a provider of institutional-grade structured products for crypto assets, announced it had lauched a new version of its DeFiReturns.

Per details shared via a press release on May 27th, DeFiReturns v2 launched after months of development and rigorous testing. The reimagined app replaces the earlier MVP version that only allowed users to check and compare real realised returns across multiple DeFi protocols.

DeFi Returns is available free as well as via a paid API.

What is new with DeFiReturns v2?

The DeFiReturns team noted in a Medium post that the app heralds a new era in the DeFi sector. By comparing historical returns, real returns and not just projected APYs across platforms such as Uniswap and Curve, users can gain insight into DeFi investing and use that to maximise their earning potential.

According to platform, the newly launched version offers these capabilities by integrating new tools and features. It includes a fine-tuned user interface that makes the application easier to navigate and use. With keeping tabs on all DeFi yield and strategies a tricky aspect, Pods says DeFiReturns v2 allows users to leverage an intuitive interface to easily check and compare returns across protocols.

v2 also packs advanced analytics for strategies with rewards, which means users can view their accumulated yield, with or without rewards. Users can now get a deeper insight into their DeFi investments, a feature likely to help users make informed decisions about their investments.

New functionality also includes a ranking of all the top performing strategies over the past 30 days. With this, app users can achieve things like finding the top 3 strategies for Ethereum (ETH) and USD Coin (USDC).

There’s also a newsletter subscription service that offers the latest updates and analyses on the DeFi market.