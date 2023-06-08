Chancer changing betting using blockchain: investors counting days to presale

In an era defined by technological advancements, it is not a surprise that the betting world is undergoing significant transformation each day. Platforms like Chancer are taking betting to a new level by leveraging blockchain technology to make the prediction market-making process decentralized.

Since 2018, when the US Supreme Court legalized sports betting in the country, the industry has seen tremendous growth. The growth is buoyed by the advent of online platforms, mobile applications, and various technological innovations, including machine learning algorithms, bookmakers, blockchain and the now booming artificial intelligence (AI).

The changing sports betting world

Gone are the days when bettors had to visit physical betting shops or bookmakers or place their bets. Online platforms and mobile applications now offer unparalleled convenience and accessibility for bettors.

With just a few clicks on a computer or taps on a smartphone, bettors can now access a wide range of betting options, sports markets, and odds from the comfort of their homes, offices, or while on the move.

However, while this newfound convenience has democratized sports betting by allowing anyone to participate in the action, there are still some challenges since most of the traditional betting platforms or sites are centralized, meaning the game selection and odds are already determined for the bettors. Chancer seeks to eliminate this challenge by using blockchain to decentralize the entire process from setting up custom peer-to-peer (P2P) betting markets to setting up odds.

On Chancer, bettors will be able to set up their own custom P2P betting markets and set up their own odds through a decentralized platform. The platform’s main slogan is “Chancer: Your Game, Your Rules, Your Odds.”

The platform is designed as a friends-only platform that enables bettors to not only bet their friends, but also other people across the world.

Chancer founders, Adam and Paul Kelbie, wanted a fun way to be able to act on bets between themselves and their friends, while also inviting other people in on the challenge.

How Chancer betting works

Any Chancer user can set up a betting market, confirm their odds and provide a resolution source so that it’s transparent how the outcome will be reviewed. Subsequently, anyone can participate and take them up on their wager.

More importantly, the user can set it up to only allow friends to participate in their market, or they allow anyone in the world to join in and back either end.

The bets will be facilitated on the platform with the CHANCER cryptocurrency whose presale starts on 13th June 2023 at 12:00 BST.

CHANCER Token presale and how to participate

The CHANCER Token presale is expected to raise $15 million over the course of 12 stages which are scheduled to sell out by the end of Q2, 2023.

CHANCER token will be launched on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain making it a BEP20 token. To purchase the token during the presale, you will require some BNB or BUSD tokens in your wallet. While one CHANCER Token will be going for $0.010 in the first presale stage, the information on Chancer’s official website states that investors will require at least $10 to $15 worth of BNB or BUSD to purchase $CHANCER and cover the involved gas fees.

CHANCER Token utilities

You must be asking yourself how $CHANCER token holders will benefit from acquiring the token. To start with the token holders will have the opportunity of betting their tokens to participate in community-created live markets.

The token holders will also be able to create their Chancer markets through the Chancer dApp or even plug into the Chancer Livestream feature to have predictive market fun in real-time.

Winners will also be rewarded using CHANCER tokens.

The token holders can also choose to stake their CHANCER tokens on the platform, thus earning a passive income while ensuring that sufficient liquidity remains for users to easily trade in and out of positions.