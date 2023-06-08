CoinNess and Ness LAB join forces for Web3 transition

CoinNess, a South Korea-based cryptocurrency and blockchain information and resource platform, announced in a Thursday press release a strategic partnership with Web3 development firm Ness LAB.

Ness LAB is a blockchain research company that believes blockchain technology should transform the way information is accessed. CoinNess shares a similar vision and hope to team up and “create a more equitable and inclusive ecosystem that benefits users across the board,” according to the press release.

Web3 transition of the CoinNess platform

The strategic objective of the partnership will focus on the Web 3 transition of the CoinNess platform. By integrating blockchain technology with the assistance of Ness LAB, CoinNess aims to enhance the transparency and security of its community functions. This collaboration will result in a more robust and engaging experience for users, ensuring a trusted environment characterized by security, reliability, and efficiency.

Strategic partnerships between prominent players in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and investment spaces are crucial in driving user adoption and onboarding. The agreement between CoinNess and Ness LAB, with their overlapping synergies, is expected to propel the blockchain industry forward, facilitating rapid progress towards important industry milestones and goals.

CoinNess is renowned for providing personalized experiences to investors, offering a range of content including news updates, on-chain data, and interactive community functions. By leveraging CoinNess, investors can customize their crypto experiences and make more informed decisions.

On the other hand, Ness LAB is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions to the challenges faced by the blockchain industry, with a focus on transparency and decentralization. The company also dedicates itself towards “building a decentralized, transparent, and secure ecosystem that enables the fair and efficient exchange of value,” the press release notes.