AI’s next big thing? Investors pour into AI-related crypto project

The past few months have witnessed relentless activity in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As cryptocurrency’s own technological evolution tethers onto AI, interest in projects leveraging AI, Big Data and blockchain has soared.

One new project about to go live and attracting huge interest is AltSignals, a trading signals platform that could revolutionize the trading industry with a new AI-powered platform and crypto token

AI takes world by storm – and crypto too

As various experts have opined in recent weeks, AI and crypto are intersecting rapidly. Amidst this growth is the emergence of crypto projects built around the on-chain integration of capabilities such as machine learning and natural language processing.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT triggered the current wave of investments in AI by tech giants such as Microsoft, and Google. As everyday users embrace innovative use cases, excitement is turning to what companies and projects offer in terms of an investment opportunity.

With the latest headlines around chip making giant Nvidia, what’s already been a compelling narrative is becoming even more attractive to investors. AI and crypto is a convergence that has notable cryptocurrency projects like The Graph, Render, Akash and SingularityNET performing well amid the current regulatory headwinds.

AltSignals, the new AI crypto project building around a successful business model and community, could mirror or even surpass some of the projects highlighted in this article.

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals hit the market in 2017, offering a trading signals platform that allowed traders to leverage market data and analysis to make profitable trades. The platform’s growth has seen it increase its trading indicators beyond crypto to include other financial markets such as forex, stocks and CFDs.

These signals are generated using the company’s proprietary trading algorithm AltAlgo, which employs automated technologies to sieve through fundamental and technical indicators. An analysis of the latest trends and strategies then go out to traders in the form of signals and alerts for potentially profitable trades.

According to the company, the AltAlgo Indicator has been highly successful, a reason the community has grown to over 50,000 users. But now the platform wants to take the algorithm and revamp it via a new AI-powered layer.

ActualizeAI is that new AI layer. It’s an in-house project that will leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence to bump up the trading algorithm. The AI algorithm will rummage through vast blockchain data, news and analysis to render trading insights and signals for attractive opportunities.

Is the AltSignals ASI token worth buying?

Currently in presale, investor interest has largely been down to the fact that it’s a project that brings the best of AI to crypto and to the benefit of its users.

With a suite of AI tools, including machine learning and NLP in place, ActualizeAI will offer even more accurate trading signals. However, what’s attracting greater attention to AltSignals today is its upcoming token launch.

This is because AactualizeAI will be powered by a new cryptocurrency dubbed ASI. Holders of the ASI token will have exclusive membership access to the new platform and enjoy a plethora of other benefits, including earning rewards for participating in ecosystem development and staking. Holders will also have a stake in the company when its DAO launches later in the year.

Adding to these benefits might be the fact that the ASI cryptocurrency is still in presale and it could be a great investment for early-bird investors. While demand has seen AltSignals raise nearly $1 million in the current stage, the token’s price of $0.015 is still a discount compared to final presale price of $0.02274.

What this means is that investing in ASI does not just give one a chance to be part of an exciting crypto project, but one likely to be driven higher by the success of AI integration. The token is expected to go live in the secondary market in Q3, 2023, with listing on Uniswap and major CEXs included in the roadmap.