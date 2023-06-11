Cardano founder finally makes peace with XRP community amid SEC suits

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

XRP holders and Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson could be ending their rivalry as the two sides resort to peace. That comes as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission storms the cryptocurrency market with intensified clampdowns.

The SEC has recognized leading alts Cardano, Solana, and Polygon as securities. Meanwhile, that meant Hoskinson’s alt joining XRP as the alternative tokens that the regulator deems securities.

Charles Hoskinson makes peace with XRP community

Cardano’s founder had cut his connection with XRP holders due to severe criticism and trolling from the Ripple community. In a turn of events, Charles Hoskinson finally decided to make peace with XRP investors.

XRP Holders Finally Back To Supporting Cardano Founder, But There’s A Catch



Crypto Market News: The rivalry between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and the XRP token holder community could finally be ending as both sides pic.twitter.com/s1NRHCjPWV — Crypto Update and News 🗞️ (@CryptoNewss24x7) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the latter responded positively. While the holders made peace with Cardano’s founder and were ready to support him, they stated that Coinbase contributed to most of the damage by not re-listing XRP.

Impact of SEC’s lawsuits

XRP has suffered massively over the past few years due to SEC’s fight. That forced many exchanges to delist the remittance token, translating to deteriorated price actions.

Cardano is suffering a similar fate. As invezz.com reported, Robinhood decided to delist these altcoins to comply with the regulators, including Solana, Polygon, and Cardano.