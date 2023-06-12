CHANCER presale puts betting industry on cusp of major overhaul

Chancer, a new decentralised betting platform that leverages the blockchain to offer a new model for users betting on sporting events, is set to launch its long-awaited presale.

The event allows investors to make early moves towards adding the CHANCER token to investment portfolios. It also allows the project’s team to raise funds to complete the development of the innovative platform before releasing it to the public.

CHANCER, the native currency of the betting platform will go live on Tuesday, June 23, 2023.

What is Chancer?

Chancer is a new blockchain-based betting company that seeks to power the next-generation platform for punters across the globe. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, the platform uses the CHANCER token to power users’ transactions, with anyone able to create a betting event and broadcast it to others.

While there are multiple blockchain-based prediction and betting companies, Chancer’s new P2P model gives it an edge when it comes to providing a way for even the most basic events to go global.

Users can create bets and odds on anything and allow others to take them on by wagering via smart contracts.

Friends can bet on local games or even community events that are otherwise unavailable on the traditional platforms. That ability to craft a predictive market from a wide range of events, be it sports, elections, local and global award ceremonies and even financial market moves, is what is setting Chancer apart from other blockchain-based providers.

For Chancer users, if an event has a set of outcomes, users can take odds and have a predictive market go live.

CHANCER presale – game-changer for betting and gambling industry?

The betting and gambling industry is rapidly evolving, with new trends around the rise of esports betting, mobile use and blockchain technology. The latter, coupled with increased adoption of cryptocurrency for payments, is becoming a huge boost for the industry.

CHANCER’s presale that goes live on Tuesday 13 June, 2023, is putting the sector on the cusp of a major innovation reboot. Not only does it bring the benefits of blockchain security, transparency and decentralisation, but also flips the traditional model on its head. Chancer’s platform will not be a “house”, rather it will facilitate for users to become their own “houses” and create a fully decentralised betting model.

Apart from the CHANCER token being used to place bets, it will also allow users to participate in network validation and the governance of Chancer. Holders can also stake CHANCER tokens for yield.

You can learn more about Chancer and its unique features from its whitepaper and on the presale page here.

What’s the presale price of CHANCER?

The total supply for Chancer will be 1.5 billion CHANCER tokens, 65% of which is set to be available during the presale. Chancer plans to raise $15 million over the 12 stages of the presale.

In the first stage, investors will have a chance to buy from a pool of 100 million CHANCER at the price of $0.010 per token. The value will then rise in subsequent stages until $0.021 in round 12.

Investors who participate in the presale have a chance to scoop up CHANCER tokens at greatly discounted prices. Meanwhile, it could prove a good long term investment as demand for the new P2P model that brings a revolutionary system into the market increases.

What else to know about CHANCER ahead of presale launch

The Chancer roadmap, which you can view here, includes the presale phase that goes live in the next 24 hours, a Certik audit and share2earn competition – all planned for Q2, 2023.

In the third quarter, CHANCER will go live on exchanges including listing on leading DEX platform Uniswap and at least two CEX platforms. The BETA launch is also expected to go live later in the quarter. In Q4, 2023, Chancer’s roadmap includes testnet for market making, virtual betting and full validator nodes.

As highlighted, Chancer promises to revolutionise leisure and entertainment, with the betting industry set for a new model that could bring even more people to the sector. The use of blockchain technology, coupled with the rise in artificial intelligence, gives the platform the edge it needs to disrupt the space.

This will work well for the CHANCER token, whose value could appreciate as demand grows amid other positive market forces.

Overall, it’s the offering of a product people want and use and in a market projected to grow manifold that could make investing in CHANCER a great addition to any portfolio.Find more about the upcoming presale on this page.