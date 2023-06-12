Fed to pause hikes as AltSignals token sale nears $1 million

The Federal Reserve has embraced one of its most hawkish tones on record in the past few months. Precisely, the bank has hiked rates in all the past ten meetings and pushed the official cash rate to over 5% for the first time in more than a decade. Additionally, the bank has embarked on quantitative tightening (QT), which has seen it reduce its balance sheet by billions of dollars.

Federal Reserve to pause its hikes

The biggest economic news of this week will be the upcoming monetary policy meeting by the Federal Reserve. Economists believe that the Fed will decide to leave interest rates unchanged as it observes the impact of the past hikes.

This decision will come a day after the US publishes the latest consumer price index (CPI) data. Economists believe that the headline CPI data dropped modestly in May as the cost of energy retreated. Precisely, they expect that the country’s consumer inflation figure dropped to 4.1% in May from the previous 4.9%.

A Fed pause will be welcome to both stocks and cryptocurrency traders and investors. This explains why American stock indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index have jumped to a bull market in the past few days.

Impact on AltSignals

A Fed pause or pivot will likely be a good thing for AltSignals and other cryptocurrencies. For starters, AltSignals is a technology company that seeks to change the financial industry through artificial intelligence.

It is a profitable company that has thousands of customers from around the world. These customers, who have left encouraging ratings, receive up-to-date trading signals that they then incorporate in their day trading.

These signals are created using in-depth technical analysis, which includes indicators like moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Now, with the AI industry booming, the developers are seeking to improve their signals using the technology.

As part of this process, they are running a token sale, which will provide the finances needed for the process. The first stage of this sale seeks to raise $1,080,000 by selling $ASI tokens. Each ASI token is selling for $0.015.

According to its website, AltSignals has already raised over $981k from investors, which is equivalent to about 90.87% of all signals.

Investing in AltSignals

Analysts believe that artificial intelligence will disrupt all industries. In an interview last week, Eric Jackson of AMJ Capital, said that he believes that AI is the next big thing. He believes that the technology will disrupt the financial industry, including hedge funds.

In a separate interview, Stan Druckenmiller, one of the richest people in the world, said that AI was dominating his long portfolio. At the same time, AI stocks like Nvidia and C3 have jumped by double-digits this year, signaling that investors are optimistic about the industry.

Therefore, it makes sense to allocate some cash to AI projects like AltSignals. However, because of the risks involved, it is recommended that you invest a small portion of your portfolio to these assets. In other words, because of the high-risk and high-reward factors, you should only allocate funds you are comfortable losing.