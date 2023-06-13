eToro to delist four altcoins in SEC compliance

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Social trading platform eToro has confirmed plans to delist selected crypto assets for its United States clients next month. Users will no longer open positions on altcoins Algorand, Polygon, Decentraland, and Dash as of 12 July 2023.

eToro reduces its crypto offering for US users

EToro revealed plans to adjust its cryptocurrency offerings for its United States users. While it stated that ‘recent developments’ catalyzed the decision, the crypto community believes SEC’s actions are behind the move. Furthermore, the regulator had named the four tokens in its crypto securities list.

The new changes won’t impact non-US clients. eToro added that US users could hold and sell existing positions in the affected alts.

eToro’s Twitter thread had many believing the latest legal moves by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission triggered the action to delist the altcoins. The SEC had deemed multiple crypto assets securities in its latest crackdown.

Trading platforms review their offerings amid SEC suits

The latest SEC suits have triggered notable moves in the crypto space. Meanwhile, trading platforms continue to assess their asset indexes to comply with SEC laws. eToro’s move to delist selected tokens comes a week after invezz.com reported that Robinhood removed some of the altcoins in its trading platform.

eToro stated that they would work with regulators globally to ensure a secured industry and the inclusion of worldwide investors.