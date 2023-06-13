Thailand central bank partners with payment providers for retail CBDC pilot
- The Bank of Thailand partners with three payment service providers to pilot its CBDC.
- Singapore-based 2C2P, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungsri will participate.
- Testing will take place between June and August 2023.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Thailand’s central bank will continue with its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) development this month. The project (delayed from 2022) will enlist nearby businesses and bank employees for the test. Local media reveals payment service providers 2C2P, Siam Commercial Bank, and Krungsri will participate.
Thailand works with payment providers for the CBDC project
Central banks have been exploring digital currencies. Thai central bank collaborates with Singapore-based payments provider 2C2P, Bank or Ayudhya (Krungsri), and Siam Commercial Bank to proceed with its CBDC project. These organizations will access an app designed for selected users.
Krungsri Innovate (a venture capital branch under Krungsri) managing director Sam Tanskul stated that the testing within a regulatory sandbox would happen between June and August this year. Meanwhile, 100 merchants near Krungsri’s head office will test the CBDC. The bank expects participants to soar to 2,000.
Sam added that staff members should install a banking app to participate in its CBDC pilot. They will then fund wallets before converting the money to digital cash (digital baht) and scanning a QR code to pay for services & goods at partaking stores.
Thailand is working on a digital ID system that sources believe will link to retail CBDC wallets. Nonetheless, that could mean only Thai nationals will use the digital currency – not foreigners. Also, the latest general election saw most Thai citizens voting for pro-crypto parties.
Get started in crypto easily by following crypto signals & charts by pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.