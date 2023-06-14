Crypto exchange Lama rolls out Visa cards

Lama, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, is rolling out Visa cards to its users. The physical and digital cards make it possible for users to instantly convert cryptocurrency to fiat and use it anywhere Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) cards are accepted.

The cards come with several unique advantages, such as 2% BTC cashback on all purchases for the Gold plan.

Lama crypto exchange services

Lama debuted in 2022 and offers traditional banking services along with crypto trading and DeFi integration. It has released a number of ground-breaking products designed to support easy crypto-fiat transfers and its Visa cards launch is a significant step in that direction.

Users of the Lama-branded Visa cards can make purchases in any brick-and-mortar or online merchant that accepts Visa. Additionally, users can earn up to 2% cashback on all purchases, which will be paid out in Bitcoin (BTC).

Commenting on the new Visa cards, the Head of Operations at Lama, said:

“The Lama Visa card is an essential tool for anyone looking to make the most of their crypto assets. By using Lama Visa cards, users will easily convert and spend their digital currency at millions of merchants worldwide. This makes crypto tangible and accessible, allowing users to fully participate in the global economy.”

Lama’s Visa card plans

There are three Visa card plans created by Lama adapted to users’ requirements. The first of these is the Bronze card, which has a single virtual card limit and is free to use. Then there is the Silver plan that costs €9.99 per month and has up to three virtual cards, one physical card, and 1% BTC cashback on all purchases done using the card.

Lastly, there is the Gold plan, priced at €19.99 per month and includes up to five virtual cards, one physical card, and 2% BTC cashback.

With the Lama Visa card, consumers have an easy way to convert between fiat and cryptocurrency, making it easier to use cryptocurrency in daily life. Users can thus benefit from having both the advantages of owning digital assets and the security of knowing that they can quickly access their money when they need to make a regular payment.