Investors flock to Chancer presale as 22% of stage 1 sells out in a day

With big plans of using blockchain technology to disrupt the online betting industry, Chancer, a cutting-edge new Web3 online betting platform, officially launched its cryptocurrency presale aimed at raising $15 million. The presale seems to be quickly selling out with Stage One 22% sold out barely a day after the presale went live.

Chancer, the world’s first decentralized predictive markets app being developed by co-founders Adam and Paul Kelbie, is attracting a lot of attention from the betting industry participants for its decentralization push. Chancer’s team believe blockchain technology will revolutionize gambling by removing the house advantage that is present on most online betting sites.

Chancer vs. other betting platforms

Instead of using a bookmaker, Chancer will give gamblers the chance to set up their own bets, odds, and rules to compete against one another.

Chancer positions itself as a peer-to-peer (P2P) betting facilitator rather than a bookmaker by enabling users to place bets. The bets can be modest, casual bets between friends or massive, global bets on sporting events like the Super Bowl or Champions League final. Players will enjoy a completely new, varied, and thrilling betting experience as a result, free from the perception that gambling is a one-way street skewed in favour of bookmakers.

Users will make their bets or accept those already made by other users using the native CHANCER token. Given that the gambling market was worth $63 billion in 2022, Chancer has a significant opportunity to grab market share and give gamblers a fun new way to wager socially.

Chancer is banking on the infinite number of new betting opportunities that users can benefit from.

Chancer will utilize the Google-powered WebRTC to open live streaming to its community, enabling users to place bets while they watch. In the meantime, unbiased market moderators guarantee that all online wagers and results are accurate and equitable for all participants.

CHANCER token use cases

During a 12-stage presale event, the CHANCER token will be made available for use on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain.

Following a stage one launch at $0.01, the price will increase through subsequent stages eventually reaching $0.021, representing a planned gain of 110%. Interested participants should hold Binance Coin (BNB) and BUSD for them to purchase CHANCER tokens in the presale.

After the presale, CHANCER will be made available on open markets, including decentralized exchanges and centralized exchanges.

The betting platform will also encourage platform usage by offering CHANCER tokens in exchange for merely using the platform. For those who frequently place bets online, participate in the market, and act as node validators, token staking and reduced fees will be implemented along with a Share2Earn program. This appears to be one of the main drivers of CHANCER token price growth.

Investors have already recognized CHANCER’s potential and are gaining support for the platform because they think it has the potential to produce sizable returns. Anyone looking to invest in a new cryptocurrency with excellent utility can consider making CHANCER their next stop because it is a groundbreaking platform in the crypto market, which is currently saturated in other sectors.