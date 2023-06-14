Moxy.io working with Stainless Games to bring the Shock Rods game to Moxy platform

The renowned Esports platform Moxy.io has today announced that it is collaborating with Stainless Games to make Shock Rods, a well-liked 6v6 arena shooter game, available on the Moxy platform. When actualized, players will be able to compete against other Esports players while enjoying the fast-paced action of Shock Rods thanks to the collaboration.

Fans of the Shock Rods will be able to watch intense matches and compete for real prizes through Moxy’s esports-enabled platform. Players will have a seamless and thrilling experience thanks to the platform’s powerful features and cutting-edge technology.

Esports gaming experience on Moxy

The Moxy platform is powered by blockchain technology and is built around a global gaming token that all players can use in competitive gameplay.

Commenting on the collaboration with Stainless Games, Moxy.io CEO Matt deFouw said:

“Moxy is thrilled to partner with Stainless Games to bring Shock Rods to our platform. Our goal is to provide gamers with a world-class esports gaming experience, and Shock Rods is the perfect addition to our growing list of games.”

Shock Rods’ creators, Stainless Games, are also overjoyed to be collaborating with Moxy.io to advance esports competition for their game. The Moxy team’s commitment to giving gamers a top-notch platform and Stainless Games’ enthusiasm for making thrilling and competitive games are a perfect match.

The latest in a string of exciting advancements for the Moxy platform is the addition of Shock Rods to Moxy.io’s Esports lineup. Moxy.io is dedicated to giving its players the best competitive gaming experience possible, even as the Esports industry expands.