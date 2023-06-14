Shell gives a boost to shareholder returns

Shares of Shell PLC (LON: SHEL) are trading up this morning after the energy giant revealed plans of boosting returns to shareholders.

Shell boosts dividend and buybacks

Moving forward, the oil and gas behemoth said it will distribute up to 40% of cash flow from operations. So far, it’s been returning up to 30%.

To that end, the multinational will increase its per-share dividend by 15% and buy back at least $5.0 billion worth of its stock in the back half of this year.

Shell also announced plans of trimming capital spending to $22 billion to $25 billion in 2024 and 2025 today. According to Allen Good – Analyst at Morningstar:

We got CAPEX reductions which market always likes and increase in shareholder returns which brings them in line with peers. Overall announcement is positive but less than the market was looking for.

Shell no longer expects a decline in oil production

Also on Wednesday, Shell said it now intends to keep oil production flat through 2030.

Previously it had a target of cutting annual production by up to 2.0%. On CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange”, Morningstar’s Good added:

I think the market was probably looking for a complete reversal on that to growth. They are going to grow the LNG business but that was previously in their plan as well.

Still, he sees upside of nearly 10% in this U.K. stock that’s up 6.0% for the year. In 2022, Shell PLC that’s scheduled for its Capital Markets Day conference later today generated a record full-year profit of close to $40 billion.