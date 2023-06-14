Zeeve, Energy Web Chain partner to offer access to no-code Web3 infrastructure

Zeeve, a Web3 infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider, and Energy Web, a platform that provides for institutional staking and Web3 infrastructure, have announced a strategic partnership that aims to provide enterprise access to validator nodes.

The platforms look to achieve this by integrating the Energy Web Chain (EWC) with the enterprise-grade infrastructure stack of Zeeve. The move will help accelerate the deployment of RPC and validator nodes, the companies noted of the collaboration via a press release shared with Invezz.

One-click bootstrapping of validator nodes

Energy Web and Zeeve’s strategic partnership will allow companies to easily participate in EWC’s decentralized governance. As for Zeeve, the collaboration is expected to boost the platform’s expansion efforts, particularly around large-scale access to its no-code web3 infrastructure.

Dr. Ravi Chamria, cofounder and CEO of Zeeve noted in a statement that integration with EWC paves the way for more businesses to leverage the Iaas solution. Companies and crypto businesses that leverage this technology will be able to deploy validator nodes with just a few clicks.

Chamria added:

“In a sector where specific challenges demand nuanced understanding for impactful technology integration, Energy Web’s singular focus on the energy sector stands as a model. Zeeve takes pride in contributing the full power of its tech stack, offering easy onboarding, access to both the testnet and mainnet, one-click bootstrapping of validator nodes, all within a compliant framework ensuring security and data privacy.”

Companies can choose managed services or use preferred cloud providers

With the Zeeve IaaS, companies can tap into two distinct options – the Managed Service and BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud). These will work with both the main EWC and the platform’s Volta testnet. The Managed Service offering allows Zeeve to run EWC nodes on behalf of its members, while the BYOC empowers firms to connect to preferred cloud providers, including AWS, Google, Digital Ocean and Tencent.

Users will also benefit from features such as automatic updates, real-time analytics and node health monitoring, payouts and block rewards management, and customizable alerts.

Easing the operational complexities that come with deployment and maintenance of validator nodes will bring more efficiency to EWC’S decentralized governance and operation, the Energy Web announced.

Energy Web CEO Jesse Morris said in a comment:

“The collaboration between Energy Web and Zeeve marks an important milestone in the evolution of validator infrastructure for our enterprise member community. Infrastructure-as-a-service streamlines the process of participating as a validator, allowing companies to focus on their core business while helping maintain the integrity and security of the network.”

Energy Web and Zeeve are members of the open source blockchain community Hyperledger Foundation.

The partnership and the shared goals within the Hyperledger community are likely to align the two platforms for greater visibility and innovation as they look to continue advancing decentralization within the blockchain technology ecosystem.