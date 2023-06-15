Adobe Q2 results: ‘positioned to lead new era of generative A.I.’
- Adobe reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q2.
- The software giant also raised its guidance for the full year.
- Adobe stock is now up over 50% versus the start of 2023.
Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) gained 6.0% in extended hours after the software giant reported market-beating results for its second financial quarter.
Adobe stock up on upbeat outlook
Investors are also cheering the raised guidance. Adobe now forecasts its revenue to fall between $19.25 billion and $19.35 billion this year on up to $15.75 of adjusted per-share earnings.
In comparison, analysts were at $15.50 a share and $19.30 billion in revenue. In the earnings press release, CEO Shantanu Narayen said:
Adobe’s ground-breaking innovation positions us to lead the new era of generative AI given our rich datasets, foundation models and ubiquitous products interfaces.
Last week, the multinational said Adobe Firefly – its generative A.I. tool will be available to large business customers in the second half of this year. Adobe stock is now up more than 50% for the year.
Adobe Q2 results highlights
- Earned $1.3 billion versus the year-ago $1.18 billion
- Per-share earnings also climbed from $2.49 to $2.82
- Adjusted EPS printed at $3.91 as per the press release
- Revenue jumped 10% year-on-year to $4.82 billion
- Consensus was $3.79 a share on $4.78 billion revenue
What else was noteworthy?
Other prominent figures in the earnings report include document cloud revenue that went up 11%. Creative and digital media revenues grew 9.0% and 10%, respectively.
Adobe ended the quarter with $15.22 billion worth of remaining performance obligations. CEO Narayen added:
Our unique ability to deliver top- and bottom-line growth while investing in groundbreaking innovation sets us up to capitalise on our massive $200+ billion market opportunity.
Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Adobe stock.
