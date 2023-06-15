Crypto price prediction after the Fed rate pause: implication for Chancer

Cryptocurrencies and stocks retreated after the Federal Reserve delivered its June interest rate decision on Wednesday. In the United States, the Dow Jones fell by 220 points while the Russell 2000 index fell by more than 1.17%. On the other hand, Bitcoin price dropped to $25,000 while Ethereum retreated to $1,647.

Federal Reserve rate pause

The biggest economic news of the week was the decision by the Federal Reserve to pause interest rates on Wednesday. This was a major decision since the Fed has hiked interest rates in the past ten consecutive meetings in a bid to fight inflation. The bank decided to maintain its quantitative tightening policies.

The rate pause is a positive thing for risky assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. However, the two assets dropped because the Fed statement was a bit hawkish. For example, the dot plot points to two more interest rate hikes later this year, meaning that the terminal rate will rise to 5.65%.

The Fed decision came a day after the US published encouraging consumer inflation data. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the headline inflation dropped to 4% in May, the lowest level since 2021. It has been dropping progressively after peaking at 9.3% during the pandemic.

Therefore, if this trend continues, it means that the Fed will not be under pressure to ramp up interest rates later this year. As such, there is a likelihood that cryptocurrencies and stock prices will continue rising in the next few months.

