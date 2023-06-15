Institutional crypto brokerage firm Floating Point Group (FPG) suspends operations

Due to the unfortunate cyber security incident on Sunday, June 11th, an institutional cryptocurrency brokerage firm Floating Point Group (FPG) has through a tweet confirmed that trading, deposits, and withdrawals have been suspended on its platform.

The attack on FPG resulted in a loss of between $15 million and $20 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

FPG security breach investigation

After the breach was identified, the firm immediately closed third-party accounts and migrated wallets. The move was to reduce the attack’s negative effects.

The platform stated that the decision to stop trading, depositing, and withdrawing was made out of an “abundance of caution.”

FPG then contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security, and their regulator along with independent forensic experts. The investigators have contacted the blockchain analytic platform Chainalysis.

The cryptocurrency exchange remains hopeful that it will be able to recover the stolen property, and it has promised to provide updates as the investigation goes on.

Floating Point Group (FPG) services

The Floating Point Group is an international prime brokerage company that was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018 and provides its service to institutional clients, giving them access to the cryptocurrency market.

According to information from its official website, FPG manages assets worth about $50 billion in assets under management (AUM). It is backed by crypto heavyweights like SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci, AngelList founder Naval Ravikant, and Coinbase Ventures.