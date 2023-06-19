A crypto bear market? Doesn’t matter as CHANCER attracts massive investor attention

The Chancer presale is live and has in just days, shown the interest in the token is massive. Even as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies struggle, the native CHANCER token, which will be sold in 12 presale stages, has attracted nearly $260,000 within days. The huge inflows into the project are hinting at what investors think about Chancer’s potential within the gambling and predictive markets industry.

To investors keen on the prospects of the betting market, it appears helping Chancer raise $15 million even as the bear market drags is an opportunity many may not want to skip.

Why Chancer is so attractive to investors in this bear market

Long story short, Chancer is revolutionizing betting using blockchain technology.

The online betting industry, encompassing sports betting, online casinos, among others subsectors, is estimated to grow at a 12% CAGR between 2023 and 2030 – from about $75 billion to $205 billion.

Among the key drivers of this growth is regulatory support and adoption across different online platforms amid increasing digitization across the globe. But while the global online gambling market looks attractive with this forecasts, one aspect that is set to completely overhaul the space is the use of blockchain technology.

With crypto-enabled platforms offering prediction markets that have changed the game via virtual wagering, Chancer is poised to revolutionize this further with its, socially-driven and democratized predictive markets, which will be powered by the CHANCER token.

Investing in Chancer’s presale is likely to offer long term investors the opportunity to acquire the tokens at significantly lower prices. Meanwhile, as the presale ends and the project goes live, demand will push investments’ value up, alongside other passive earning opportunities available as part of the broader utility of the native token.

What is Chancer?

Chancer is a socially-driven predictive markets platform, where token holders are in control. Anyone on the platform can create a prediction market from any event with a defined outcome, be it sports, crypto gaming, elections or whatever community engagement or event.

As noted above, Chancer is powered by CHANCER, a utility token that gives the holder access to the ecosystem as well as other benefits such as DAO governance. CHANCER holders can also become network validators and earn from tokens. When token holders stake CHANCER for yield, they also help ensure network security.

How does Chancer work and what’s unique?

Rather than the centralised “house” models available with traditional betting platforms, Chancer is offering the key to creating prediction markets and handling payouts to its community of users. The platform also offers ecosystem participants a chance to live stream their markets for others, who can then watch and place wagers on them.

This aspect of the platform where people can participate in markets created by users from across the global community is what makes Chancer unique.

The peer-to-peer (P2P) model not available with traditional betting companies has the potential to bring millions of bettors online. Why? Because there is no limit to what markets or events can be put on the blockchain, with benefits such as transparency and tamper-proof outcomes enhanced via smart contracts capability.

CHANCER investors who buy into the project are thus investing in a company that is defining the future of betting.

Why might you want to invest in CHANCER during the presale?

Chancer will have a total supply of 1.5 billion tokens, 65% of which have been made available to early-bird investors as the platform seeks to raise $15 million. The token sale, which anyone can join via their official presale page, is expected to be sold out before its launch on Uniswap and other exchanges in the coming quarter.

In terms of token price, CHANCER will sell at $0.01 during the first stage of the presale. The token’s price will increase at each subsequent stage until it hits $0.021 at the final phase of the token sale. That means that if an investor buys CHANCER during the current stage, the value of their investment will have increased by 110%.

This outlook and the fact that Chancer’s revolutionary ecosystem will change the face of online betting via blockchain amid broader industry growth suggests investing now could be a worthwhile venture in the long term.

Also, the crypto industry that continues to battle the bear conditions is projected to see a new bull cycle, with expected market tailwinds pushing tokens to new highs. CHANCER at current presale prices thus looks like a great bargain.Investors interested in scooping CHANCER now can learn more about the project from the whitepaper.