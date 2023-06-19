Binance cancels registration with UK’s FCA

The registration of Binance Markets Limited (BML), a subsidiary of Binance based in the United Kingdom, has been formally cancelled by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Binance seems to play safe even after it reached a deal with the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) addressing SEC’s motion to freeze Binance.US assets.

Binance operations in the UK

After deregistration, the FCA stated on its website that no Binance entity is permitted to offer any services in the UK. According to the FCA, BML’s deregistration request was completed on May 30, 2023

It is, however, important to note that BML’s registration has no operational impact on Binance since the exchange had not started operations in the UK although it successfully acquired Binance Markets Limited.

Binance’s sub-regional manager for growth in the UK and Europe, Ilir Laro confirmed that BML has never conducted “any type of regulated business” in the United Kingdom. He said:

“BML was successfully acquired back in 2020 by Binance Group, intended to launch a regulated business in the UK. This attempt was not successful, however, and has since then remained dormant since its acquisition.”

Laro on Sunday took to Twitter to point out that the crypto exchange still holds five regulated entities in Europe, including Poland, Italy, France, Spain, and Sweden. He noted:

“As MiCA kicks into force in 2024/5, we are moving focus to getting ready which means some consolidating in order to passport throughout Europe.”

Laro also explained why they have withdrawn from other countries including Cyprus and Holland. He also touched on the recently banned Binance Nigeria Limited, which he said was not operated by Binance.

Some more FUD. Let's address it:



Cyprus – we have withdrawn our VASP registration as we prepare for MiCA



Holland – we have stopped offering services due to not obtaining a local license



Nigeria – the complaint is against "Binance Nigeria Limited" which is not owned by Binance — Ilir 🔶 Binance (@ilir_laro) June 18, 2023

Before the acquisition of BML, Binance had some regulatory issues in the UK. The FCA had ordered the exchange to stop all regulatory activities in the country in 2021.