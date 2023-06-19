Binance launches Spot DCA to reduce the impact of market fluctuations

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Binance updates confirm the trading company continued its regulatory battle with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission. Invezz.com reports show Binance and SEC reached an agreement that allowed the former to keep operating in the US.

Meanwhile, the leading exchange has unveiled a Dollar-Cost-Averaging (DCA) feature on its Spot platform. The new functionality aims at alleviating the effect of market volatility amid the current turmoil.

Binance introduces Spot DCA

Binance has launched Spot DCA to mitigate the effect of market volatility and enhance user experiences. The new functionality allows traders to use the dollar-cost averaging bot to automatically execute buy or sell orders at fixed amounts at a designed price frequency and deviation.

The exchange’s latest tweet shows traders can start utilizing the new option. Moreover, Binance highlighted the particulars of its Spot DCA functionality in the official statement.

Spot DCA allows traders to configure trading bots to place token buys or sales at average prices, alleviating the effect of market fluctuations. Also, the bot streamlines the investment process as it can automatically book profits at a set percentage.

Using the Spot DCA bot

Users should follow a step-by-step procedure to set the dollar-cost averaging bot. First and foremost, they need to sign in to their accounts, then click Trade> Trading Bots> Spot DCA. After that, users should choose their desired trading pair and determine whether to purchase or sell.

Traders can then set the bot’s parameters, including take-profit levels, DCA order size, the maximum number of orders, and price deviation. Moreover, users can utilize advanced settings such as price range or trigger price for more personalization. Once done, Binancians can click ‘Confirm’ to kick-start automated trading.

Considering the ongoing challenges, Binance’s Spot DCA launch shows the exchange’s dedication to ensuring innovative tools for users to navigate uncertainties within the cryptocurrency marketplace.