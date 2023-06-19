Shiba Inu displays recovery signs as 24hr burn rate soars over 810%

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is making various efforts to erase the bearishness that has engulfed it lately. Invezz.com news show the meme token joined the altcoin rally over the weekend. The cryptocurrency market flashed optimism during the weekend as BlackRock’s proposed Bitcoin ETF bolstered the mood.

Shibburn’s latest data shows the altcoin’s burn rate increased by 810.98% over the past day. The ecosystem destroyed 12,508,216 SHIB coins within the last day.

$SHIB Price: $0.00000723 (1hr 0.43% ▲ | 24hr 3.87% ▲ )

Market Cap: $4,253,458,881 (3.55% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,350,719,797,777





Past 24Hrs: 12,508,216 (810.98% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 29,076,286 (-91.15% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) June 19, 2023

Shiba Inu’s increased burn rate

Shibburn data shows more wallets contributed to token burning this time. The top three addresses sent 6.1 million, 4.59 million, and 1.7 million coins to the crypto’s dead wallet.

Token burning remains a crucial metric in a crypto project as it reduces the asset’s supply to heighten demand. While its effect may take time, the burn rate gradually removes a substantial amount of the token’s circulation.

Shiba Inu uses its scheduled burn plan to enhance price growth in the longer term via the scarcity factor. To complement this initiative, SHIB creators have introduced the Shibarium layer2 protocol, which went live on the Puppynet testnet.

The Shibarium protocol will power various smart contracts and applications designed to attract market players and magnify interest in the altcoin. Considering the increasing demand and diminished supply, Shiba Inu will likely see price growth in the longer term.

Nonetheless, the Shibarium protocol should undergo multiple audits and testnets to ensure security and reliability before mainnet implementation.

Shiba Inu price outlook

Cryptocurrency prices continue to battle for recoveries following the SEC-induced slump. While most top-cap tokens saw slight declines over the past day, SHIB seems to benefit from its increasing burn rate. The meme coin gained over 3% to change hands at $0.000007209 at press time. Crypto analysts believe the altcoin might witness an optimistic week ahead.