FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) lost about 5.0% in extended trading after the logistics company reported lower-than-expected revenue for its fourth financial quarter.

FedEx shares down on future guidance

Copy link to section

Shareholders seem a bit unhappy with the guidance as well. FedEx now expects to earn between $16.50 a share to $18.50 a share in its new fiscal year on flat to “low-single-digit” percentage growth in revenue.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

In comparison, analysts were at $18.33 a share on $90.91 billion of sales. On CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime”, Donald Broughton – the Founder of Broughton Capital said:

Many were looking for a surprise to the upside in the guide. [But] remember that FedEx stock is infamous for moving ahead of time. Two weeks ago, you could have bought it for as low as $215.

The package delivery service ended its fiscal 2023 with $90.2 billion in revenue.

Notable figures in FedEx Q4 earnings report

Copy link to section

Earned $1.54 billion versus the year-ago $558 million

Per-share earnings also climbed from $2.13 to $6.05

Adjusted EPS came in at $4.94 as per the press release

Revenue sunk 10% year-over-year to $21.9 billion

Consensus was $4.85 a share on $22.55 billion revenue

Broughton shares his view on FedEx

Copy link to section

FedEx expects “Drive” to lower costs permanently by $1.8 billion. According to Donald Broughton:

There’s so much leverage available to FedEx after cost reductions and their ongoing effort to steal market share from UPS. They could keep raising prices because they’re moving high value, low density goods.

He expects FedEx stock to benefit as China continues to recover from its rather extended COVID restrictions. At writing, “FDX” is still up more than 25% for the year.