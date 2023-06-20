Mastercard files trademark application for crypto & blockchain solutions
- Mastercard filed a trademark application for crypto and blockchain development.
- The move shows Mastercard’s increasing interest in crypto and blockchain.
- The payments giant intends to launch innovative solutions for digital asset enthusiasts.
The cryptocurrency market has showcased resilience over the past years. The increasing values and massive popularity of digital assets continue to attract leading companies. In a substantial move, global payments firm Mastercard filed a trademark application, revealing its interest in innovative solutions for its clients.
Mastercard explores crypto and blockchain
The latest move shows Mastercard’s desire to explore and possibly join the booming crypto market. The trademark application (sent to the US Patent & Trademark Office) covers multiple services associated with crypto and blockchain technology.
The update shows Mastercard filed the crypto-related trademark application on 12 June 2023. That confirmed the company’s interest in exploring digital coins and their underlying technology.
Mastercard’s intent to join the digital asset world isn’t a surprise, with decentralized technology gaining global recognition. Renowned companies are navigating this emerging industry as the demand for transparent, efficient, and secure financial solutions maintain upside trends.
The payment giant showed dedication to offering its customers top-notch services using the latest technologies. The move establishes Mastercard as a potential participant in the sector, which includes applications such as DeFi, smart contracts, and digital currencies.
Mastercard wants to introduce downloadable API software for verifying blockchain interaction during trading activities. Meanwhile, the application didn’t clarify on immediate products and services launch.
MasterCard’s foray into crypto
Mastercard has shown its appetite to embrace cryptocurrencies over the past few years, signing partnerships with different organizations. For instance, it acquired the crypto analytic company Ciphertrace in late 2021.
Also, MasterCard partnered with exchange Gemini and financial firm Uphold to create credit cards that support crypto transactions. That demonstrates the company’s efforts to embrace the emerging industry.
Furthermore, MasterCard joins a list of reputable firms that have shown interest in crypto and blockchain lately. For example, invezz.com reported BlackRock and Fidelity Investments have filed for Spot Bitcoin ETFs.
