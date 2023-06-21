BlackRock’s Spot Bitcoin ETF renews optimism, WisdomTree & Invesco join the race

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Indeed, BlackRock’s recent Bitcoin ETF application cleared the dark cloud that plagued the crypto world. As invezz.com reports show, the cryptocurrency market has gained upside momentum following the latest bullish announcements.

Moreover, Fidelity Investments revealed plans to file for Spot BTC ETFs days after BlackRock. The crypto community continues to celebrate these moves as the SEC battle continues.

Investment managers Invesco and WisdomTree are the latest to join the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds party. The leading companies made their new filings nearly a week after BlackRock’s move on 15 June.

WisdomTree, Invesco and BlackRock are now all gunning for a Bitcoin ETF



Two new filings submitted in the last 24 hours from Invesco and Wisdom following BlackRock’s filing on June 15 2023



Let’s see how this progresses!#btc #etf #cryptotrading #CryptoNews pic.twitter.com/n7gFC6z6SQ — monix 💎 (@monixdotstore) June 21, 2023

New York-based investment firm WisdomTree filed to the US Securities & Exchange Commission on 21 June, requesting the regulator for WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust approval. Users could interact with it under the BTCW ticker on Cboe BZX Exchange.

It’s the third time WisdomTree applied for spot Bitcoin ETFs, with the initial filing on 21 December facing SEC rejection. Also, the company’s efforts in October 2022 didn’t yield desirable results.

The regulator has maintained a stiff stance in this most sought-after approval, citing market manipulation and fraud concerns.

Within hours of WisdomTree’s application, investment manager Invesco revived its filing for spot BTC ETF. The latter requested the SEC to approve its Invesco Galaxy BTC ETF listing on the exchange Cboe BZX.

🚨JUST IN: $1.5 trillion asset manager Invesco reactivates spot its #Bitcoin ETF filing ‼️🔥



More institutions are joining in 👀



Bullish 📈 🚀#BTC #CryptoNews #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/4pMfYp63f2 — Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) June 21, 2023

Why latest filings are different

Copy link to section

The crucial difference with BlackRock’s latest application is it wants to sign a surveillance sharing deal with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange futures markets. The recent filing saw the former citing the SEC’s authorization of Teucrium’s Bitcoin futures fund.

Teucrium is an investment advisory company. Meanwhile, its approval indicated that the CME surveils future markets and price actions in real-time to prevent market manipulation. WisdomTree highlighted the same, confirming its willingness to sign a surveillance agreement.

Invesco’s application cites that spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds alleviate the need for market participants to depend on loosely regulated platforms. That allows investors to safeguard their investments.

While the Securities and Exchange Commission is yet to approve a spot BTC ETF, leading firms seem ready to capitalize on new trends. Moreover, analysts believe SEC will authorize the current application.