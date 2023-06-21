FTC sues Amazon for tricking people into signing up for ‘Prime’
- FTC says Amazon violated the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.
- Amazon.com Inc to hold its Prime Day mega sale on July 11th and 12th.
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill sees upside in Amazon stock to $150 a share.
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in focus today after the FTC filed a lawsuit against the tech behemoth in a U.S. District Court.
FTC has a bone to pick with Amazon PrimeCopy link to section
In its complaint, the regulator accused Amazon of using deception to have people sign up for “Prime” and deliberately making it harder for them to cancel the recurring subscription.
According to Lina Khan – Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, the multinational violated the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act and the FTC Act.
Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money.
Amazon Prime now has more than 200 million subscribers globally and generates billions of dollars in annual revenue for the company. The tech stock is up a whopping 45% for the year at writing.
AMZN settled two lawsuits with FTC in MayCopy link to section
Amazon.com Inc is yet to officially respond to the lawsuit filed in the Western District of Washington.
The news arrives only weeks after the Nasdaq-listed firm agreed to pay over $30 million to the FTC to settle allegations of privacy lapses related to both “Ring” and “Alexa”.
Still, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill recommended buying Amazon stock in a research note this morning. He expects it to hit $150 a share – up another 20% from here as investors continue to chase the rapid growth in artificial intelligence.
Also on Wednesday, the eCommerce giant said its “Prime Day” mega sale will go live this year on July 11th.
