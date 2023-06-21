Litecoin (LTC) displays steady momentum ahead of August halving

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Litecoin awaits its third halving on 2 August 2023, an event that will slash block rewards to 6.25 LTC from 12.5 LTC. Invezz.com reported that the altcoin gained upward momentum as the halving countdown began.

Nonetheless, Litecoin’s forecasts have encountered challenges recently, considering the current regulatory wave and Bitcoin price volatility. However, the alternative token showcases momentum as it awaits halving in six weeks.

#Litecoin has a long-standing history. It is among a handful of assets that has attained ‘digital commodity’ status besides bitcoin. The bearer asset was made available for purchase in Hong Kong in early June.



Litecoin’s next halving

The Litecoin halving happens after the mint of 840,000 blocks, which takes approximately four years. As highlighted, the event will slash block rewards by 50%. The altcoin awaits its third halving, with the first two happening in 2015 & 2019.

Benefits of halving

Halvings are crucial for assets as they introduce scarcity. That increases demand, translating to impressive price surges for the underlying token. Meanwhile, market players always expect upticks during the event, catalyzing potential pre-halving bullish rallies.

Bitcoin and Litecoin exhibit these tendencies months or weeks before the halving, recording notable price upticks. LTC investors expect similar actions ahead of the crypto’s third halving. With around six weeks before the event, enthusiasts should watch Litecoin’s price as it hints at upcoming surges.

Litecoin price outlook

Cryptocurrency prices traded in the green on Wednesday. That comes amid increased participation from leading institutions. Invezz.com news indicates that the market has gained momentum following the latest Spot Bitcoin EFT filings by BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Invesco.

Meanwhile, Litecoin has recorded upticks over the past five days, gaining approximately 12%. While FOMO could be in, traders should wait before pulling the trigger. Players can expect revivals from the alternative coin.

Stability beyond the $82 – $85.45 resistance would catalyze a bullish surge. Litecoin traded at $84.01 at press time, gaining around 10% over the past day. The current broad-based rally contributes to LTC’s impressive run over the past day. The altcoin market has recorded impressive bullish actions within the past 24 hours.