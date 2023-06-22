Crypto app Oobit integrates Fireblocks ahead of Tap-to-Pay launch in Europe

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Crypto payment app Oobit has declared integration with enterprise-grade infrastructure, Fireblocks. The collaboration aims to launch new blockchain products and handle daily digital currency undertakings.

The move represents a substantial milestone for the companies as Oobit plans to launch crypto Tap-to-Pay in the United Kingdom and Europe this summer.

Bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance

Oobit aims to connect cryptocurrency and traditional finance to ensure seamless crypto usage in daily life. Collaborating with Fireblocks means Oobit benefits from a massive network of protocols, banks, ecosystems, and partners.

Oobit CEO Amram Adar stated that leveraging Fireblocks’ top players within the market will help their platform connect with renowned entities. That alleviates the need for immersive ‘efforts from scratch.’

Fireblocks’ managing director Stephen Richardson commented on the deal, stating they are pleased to back Oobit’s vision of ensuring seamless transactions for crypto users. He added that Oobit customers would benefit from next-gen technology that guarantees the safety of their digital assets.

Fireblocks establishes itself as a renowned platform providing a top-notch infrastructure for storing and issuing virtual assets. The firm has attracted more than 1,800 financial institutions and has transferred over $4T in digital products (to date).

Safe crypto payments with Oobit

Oobit mobile app offers a smooth cryptocurrency payment experience. It allows users to transact seamlessly using existing Mastercard/VISA POS terminals. Moreover, merchants can use Oobit to receive payments in local fiat, alleviating risks related to crypto transfers.

The Tap-to-Pay feature will launch this summer, allowing UK and European users to complete in-store transactions worldwide.

The partnership between Orbit and Fireblocks will likely introduce new opportunities and enhanced services for crypto enthusiasts. That will promote mainstream acceptance and integration of virtual assets.