Flare to help AI Digital Art Platform Atriv build an NFT Ecosystem

The Layer 1 blockchain, Flare, has partnered with Atriv, an AI-powered digital art platform, to build an AI-powered NFT ecosystem. Following the partnership, Atriv will bring its no-code prompt-generating NFT platform to the Flare (FLR) network.

By utilizing artificial intelligence, Atriv’s all-in-one NFT platform aims to realize the full potential of digital art. The platform aims to streamline the creation and issuance of NFTs for artists, companies, and collectors by serving as a comprehensive solution.

Integration of Flare into Atriv platform

Atriv will encourage a new generation of digital artists and collectors to join the Flare community by lowering the barriers to entry for tokenization and art creation. The integration will bring powerful NFT capabilities to the Flare and enable creators to devise unique NFT collections with no technical experience required.

Commenting on the partnership with Flare blockchain, the CEO and co-founder of Atriv said:

“Our collaboration with Flare is a strategic decision driven by our shared vision of harnessing cutting-edge technology to reshape how digital art is created and shared. Flare’s data-centric Layer 1 blockchain offers the scalability, security, and seamless integration capabilities that we need to effectively serve our community. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in our journey, and we look forward to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of NFTs.”

Paying for NFTs using different chains

Atriv will use Flare’s cross-chain technology by integrating the State Connector to enable users to mint NFTs on Flare and pay for them using a different chain, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Litecoin.

In a nutshell, the Atriv platform features a vibrant ecosystem for creators and collectors by supporting the trading of AI-powered digital art through a dynamic marketplace in addition to White-label collection, decentralized IPFS storage, and customizable storefront pages. These features turn the platform into a one-stop shop for creators, companies, and collectors.

Atriv will ultimately become the go-to platform for anyone who wants to experience the combined artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology experience especially when it comes to NFTs.