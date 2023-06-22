PEPE and KEKE put up a spirited fight to reclaim past glory

There has been a drastic turnaround in the crypto market that has seen Bitcoin (BTC) break past $30K for the first time in months. Most cryptocurrencies including meme tokens like PEPE and KEKE are seeing double-digit gains after the recent price decline.

While some, especially those who had huge short positions, blame greed for the sudden surge in the prices of a majority of cryptocurrencies, a majority of investors especially those who had invested in new meme tokens are relieved.

April and May meme tokens price surge

The months of April and May saw many new meme tokens surge to their all-time highs. PEPE, which caught most crypto traders and investors, staged a splendid bull run after it was listed on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKX. PEPE rose to hit an all-time high of $0.000004354 before losing steam after whales started to offload.

Although PEPE’s fame was short-lived, the meme token’s sudden thrust into the limelight challenged older meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Why PEPE and KEKE are currently surging?

There is no specific reason as to why PEPE and KEKE cryptocurrencies are currently rising. PEPE is today’s second most trending cryptocurrency while KEKE is the third, according to Coinmarketcap.

The tokens are most likely responding to the general positive crypto market sentiment, which seems to defy the pressure mounted on the market by the US SEC pestering. The general cryptocurrency market cap has risen by 3.71% in the last 24 hours.