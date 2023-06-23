Japan’s largest bank MUFG to issue stablecoins tied to foreign currencies

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Japan’s leading bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), plans to issue global stablecoins tied to foreign currencies (including the United States dollar). The financial giant will mint the coins through its Progmat platform.

With the recent implementation of Japan’s stablecoin law, MUFG aims to leverage its Progmat blockchain platform to mint stablecoins tied to foreign currencies like the US Dollar. — XAUUSD  (@hatedUgandan) June 23, 2023

As Japan’s stablecoin law went live on June last year, authorized money transfer agents and banks can offer fiat-backed stablecoins.

The latest move establishes Japan as a global hub for issuing stablecoins, bolstering the growth of decentralized internet and web3 companies. The nation will likely explore lucrative opportunities within this digital space.

Stablecoin transparency in Japan

Stablecoins are crucial in the cryptocurrency markets, allowing investors to hold money when interacting with more volatile digital assets. Backed by reserves such as bonds and cash, stablecoins often tie to $1.

Nonetheless, stablecoin has periodically agitated market players by losing their pegs. For instance, TerraUSD crashed in May 2022, wiping out approximately $40 billion of investor wealth.

As Binance US presided Brian Shroder predicted, Terra’s crisis saw increased cryptocurrency regulation, scrutinizing the stablecoins sector. Japan’s law promises stability and security, offering stablecoins backed by fiat in matching currencies.

MUFG targets global collaboration

The leading lender communicates with global stablecoin issuers, inviting them to mint coins through its Progmat platform. With such a move, MUFG plans to issue stablecoins connected to foreign currencies, including the United States dollar, for worldwide use.

The collaborations will cement Japan’s position within the stablecoin sector. Besides stablecoins, MUFG explores security token issuance via the Progmat network. Such developments confirm how versatile blockchain technology can be in the financial world.

While the bank doesn’t plan to launch its stablecoins, it advises Japanese entertainment firms, non-financial businesses, and financial institutions to adopt the assets.

Japan as a global stablecoin hub

Considering inquiries from global financial groups, Japan has what it takes to build itself as a stablecoin hub. Creating stablecoins tied to international currencies, such as the United States dollar, without compromising regulations opens lucrative opportunities for global players.

Japan’s supportive laws and increasing interest from worldwide participants form a friendly atmosphere for stablecoin innovation.