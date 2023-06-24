Shiba Inu Burn Twitter account suspended amid transparency concerns

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

In an unexpected development in the cryptocurrency community, Shiba Inu lost its burn Twitter account (Shibburn). The Developer Portal message cited violation of Twitter policies and rules. The event has attracted attention as the account holders tagged the new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk, asking for a resolution.

Dear @TwitterSupport, @TwitterDev, @elonmusk, @lindayacc



Our Twitter app was suspended a few hours ago, and we strongly believe this to be a mistake. A message on the Developer Portal states that our app has violated Twitter Rules and policies. It also mentioned that an email… — Shibburn (@shibburn) June 24, 2023

Shibburn’s Twitter account suspended

The account holder revealed that the Developer Portal message stated that their account violated Twitter policies and rules. Surprisingly, Twitter never sent them an email as the message highlighted. Furthermore, Shibburn met challenges reaching out to support.

Shibburn account owner tweeted that their app has followed Twitter rules over the past two years as they aim to ensure a positive presence within the crypto community. Nonetheless, the latest suspension had some individuals questioning its legitimacy.

Shiba Inu’s burn Twitter account was crucial for followers as it offered constant updates about tokens destroyed within the meme coin’s ecosystem. Asset burning is essential as it makes the crypto scarce, increasing demand. For instance, invezz.com news show how market players can use burn to forecast potential price movement for SHIB price.

Shibburn has attracted a significant following within the cryptocurrency space for its updates about SHIB burn rates. However, they went offline abruptly, and their latest tweet asks for support and resolution, tagging CEO Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk.

Neither Linda nor Musk has so far responded.