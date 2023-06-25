Hedera (HBAR) integrates ChatGPT plugin for streamlined asset management

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

A significant milestone connecting blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) had the Hedera (HBAR) network integrating the ChatGPT plugin. The AI launch on the cryptocurrency project will allow users to manage their accounts seamlessly.

JUST IN: #ChatGPT plugin goes live for Hedera network, offering users account balance viewing through a network explorer or programmatically via the mirror node Rest API. — CoinCrux (@Coin_Crux) June 25, 2023

ChatGPT will use the blockchain’s decentralized features to ensure safe activities within the Hedera platform, accessing HBAR tools such as Hedera Token Service, Smart Contract Service, and Hedera Consensus Service.

Enhancing user experience with AI integration

Copy link to section

Introducing ChatGPT on the Hedera platform represents an impressive development that improves user experience on the crypto project. HBAR users will utilize the plugin to view account balances via a network explorer. Alternatively, they can programmatically retrieve the data through mirror node Rest API.

Hedera’s latest integration modernizes the blockchain’s interaction with ChatGPT, streamlining asset management and monitoring. Moreover, the launch demonstrates Hedera’s dedication to ensuring a user-centered platform.

ChatGPT integration will cement Hedera’s status within the blockchain world, attracting new opportunities as Artificial Intelligence advances.

Developer Ed Marquez instructed users on how to utilize the plugin on the Hedera network.

HBAR price outlook

Copy link to section

Cryptocurrency prices remained elevated on Sunday, following an impressive run over the past seven days. HBAR traded at $0.05312 at press time, after gaining around 2.8% within the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin price stabilizes beyond $30K, changing hands at $30,736 during this publication. Invezz.com reported how leading companies renewed optimism within crypto industry following spot Bitcoin ETFs applications.

Improved sentiment in the market over the previous week saw most assets soaring. Bitcoin climbed past $30K amid friendly cues, triggering lucrative price actions in the altcoin market.

Hedera Hashgraph team remains dedicated to establishing their project for long-term investment opportunities.